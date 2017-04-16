Drivers were stunned when a pride of lions took their sweet time crossing the road — one guy even took pictures

These lions were living life in the fast lane, by their own rules. Why did they cross the road? To get to the other side, of course.

RELATED: While mom and dad marveled at two majestic lions, the baby calmly barfed everywhere

We’ve seen deer and moose crossings end poorly in the past many times over, but what would you do if you spotted a dozen lions in the road?

Drivers in India sat there amazed as the pride of lions plotted their highway crossing, cubs and all.





The crossing took place on the Pipavav-Rajula highway in Gujarat, the Times of India reported.

#WATCH Traffic halts on Pipavav-Rajula highway in Gujarat as pride of lions cross the road. pic.twitter.com/qvLF1xZsbd — ANI (@ANI_news) April 16, 2017

Two guys on a motorcycle were remarkably unfazed by the crossing, and one of them even got off the bike to take pictures.

RELATED: Authorities set up cameras in hopes of finding a mountain lion and were pleasantly surprised at what they saw instead

At the end of it all, the lions got buses and trucks to stop on a highway so they could cross, though one of them inexplicably retreated to where they from.