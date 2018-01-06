A British restaurant incurred the wrath of the local health board after they served food on wooden boards instead of plates.

The restaurant, Ibrahim’s Grill and Steak House Ltd, was fined £50,000 after a case was filed. A group of 14 people claimed that they got food poisoning from the eatery in October 2016, and the health inspectors determined that the wooden plates were “incapable of being cleaned,” according to a local website, Birmingham Updates.

Acocks Green restaurant fined £50,000 for using wooden boards to serve food. https://t.co/0RbvfxzgIK pic.twitter.com/3ZihiX7MKM — Birmingham Updates (@BhamUpdates) January 5, 2018

The health inspectors reportedly had a number of problems with the restaurant. Rather than hand washing, employees relied on disposable plastic gloves when cleaning. In addition, the cleaning chemicals on hand were not being used “in accordance with manufacturer instructions,” per a tweet from the city council.

The cleaning of the premises was poor and sanitising chemicals were not being used in accordance with manufacturer instructions. — Bham City Council (@BhamCityCouncil) January 5, 2018

And wooden plates which were incapable of being cleaned were being used to serve the food. pic.twitter.com/mx8waIaSKe — Bham City Council (@BhamCityCouncil) January 5, 2018

After a lengthy court battle, the restaurant entered a guilty plea. Mark Croxford, who heads the environmental health department of the Birmingham City Council added, “It is completely unacceptable for businesses to put the health of people eating at their restaurants at risk.”

Mr Croxford added: “The owners were given sound advice which they chose to ignore. I am pleased magistrates supported our efforts with a large fine and hope advice we give on improving businesses to protect health will not be ignored in future.” — Bham City Council (@BhamCityCouncil) January 5, 2018

A Twitter user pointed out that using wooden cutting boards might be okay but serving food on the planks is definitely a no-no.

The problem is they either get put through a dishwash which makes them split and leave crevices for allergens or old food or they are washed in soapy water with no disinfection. Some, if used for food that doesnt need cutting and are cleaned and disinfected properly would be ok — Karen Meadows (@Safety_InAction) January 6, 2018

Apparently, the “wooden plates” debate is a pretty big issue – there’s even a Twitter account (aptly named “we want plates”) determined to end the trend. That account has almost 150,000 followers, and its timeline is full of images of food served on things other than plates.

