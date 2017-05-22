There have been reports of two explosions at an Ariana Grande concert — here’s what we know

Panicked people attending an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena in the UK sprinted for the exists after an apparent explosion or explosions, the nature of which are not yet known.
In their latest tweet, area police says there are a number of confirmed fatalities and injured people.
NBC News is reporting that at least 20 are dead and hundreds are injured, this per law enforcement officials.
Police have advised the public to stay away from the area.
Some have reported hearing a loud bang and seeing frightened people running away from the scene.
One person told The Guardian there was “quite a loud explosion heard from inside the Manchester arena and it shook, then everyone screamed and tried to get out.”
Police have called the incident “serious.”
We can confirm that Ariana Grande was on her tour bus at the time of the incident.
