There have been reports of two explosions at an Ariana Grande concert — here’s what we know

Panicked people attending an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena in the UK sprinted for the exists after an apparent explosion or explosions, the nature of which are not yet known.

In their latest tweet, area police says there are a number of confirmed fatalities and injured people.

Police statement on incident at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/gaKASukx9a — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2017

NBC News is reporting that at least 20 are dead and hundreds are injured, this per law enforcement officials.

NBC News: Law enforcement officials say at least 20 dead and hundreds have been injured following reports of an explosion in Manchester, UK. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) May 22, 2017

Police have advised the public to stay away from the area.

Police responded to reports of an incident at Manchester Arena. Please stay away from the area. More details to follow…. — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2017





Some have reported hearing a loud bang and seeing frightened people running away from the scene.

Heard the huge bang from my bed. Loads of people running away screaming down the road?! #manchesterarena pic.twitter.com/zpoKhl39Zm — Suzannah (@Suzymoonbeam) May 22, 2017

Two loud bangs heard around Manchester arena. People running out of the arena. No idea what's going on pic.twitter.com/KaRzQckvEE — Alan Brennan (@alanbmufc92) May 22, 2017

I was at the Ariana Grande show in Manchester. When the show had finished there was an explosion, a moment of silence and people started… — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 22, 2017

…running and screaming. It was terrifying. There are now armed police and helicopters at the arena. I'm stuck in the car park & shaken up. — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 22, 2017

Chaos following explosions at Ariana Grande's #DangerousWomanTour at Manchester Arena. (Chris Pawley) pic.twitter.com/TEevqxbVcP — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 22, 2017

I took these before the explosion. One of the best nights of my life turned into one of the worst for so many. Praying for everyone there. pic.twitter.com/ZnchoZN4NC — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 22, 2017

One person told The Guardian there was “quite a loud explosion heard from inside the Manchester arena and it shook, then everyone screamed and tried to get out.”

Suspected Explosions Occurred Moments After @ArianaGrande Finished Performing At The Manchester Arenapic.twitter.com/2Q82kSE1Im — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 22, 2017

Police have called the incident “serious.”

Emergency services responding to serious incident at Manchester Arena. Avoid the area. More details will follow as soon as available — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2017

We can confirm that Ariana Grande was on her tour bus at the time of the incident.

This is a developing story.