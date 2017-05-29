A Memorial Day pool session gets cancelled after an 8-foot gator crashes the party

A family in Plantation, Fla., planning on a refreshing Memorial Day pool session got quite the opposite when they discovered an 8-foot alligator in the bottom of their pool.

In video recorded by the family and broadcast by WFTS, the giant alligator is relaxing on the bottom of the pool, casual as can be. Thankfully, the family found the reptile Monday morning, well before diving in.

They summoned Sarasota County police, who called animal control authorities, who trapped and removed the giant reptile after a short struggle.





You’d call the police too. Just look at this beast: