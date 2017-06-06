A reporter doesn’t appear to work at a “f*****g news station” anymore after her profane rant went viral

Colleen Campbell of Philadelphia’s PHL 17 chose the wrong moment to show out in public.

A Facebook video posted by Wil Sylvince showed Campbell making a scene outside of Helium Comedy Club after patrons became tired of her “loud whispering” during the show.

Campbell is shown on video yelling belligerently at an officer on the street while someone holds her back.

The arresting officer remained calm while Campbell accused him of arresting her because of her looks. At one point, she said, “I work at a fucking news station motherfucker.”

Campbell also reportedly hurt a few employees while they were attempting to kick her out of the establishment. Sylvince noted that he didn’t believe her to be under the influence.

PHL-TV appears to have removed any mention of Campbell’s employment, reports Mediaite.

Since the video made its rounds, Campbell sat down with Philly Mag for an interview. She believed her drink to be drugged at the time of the incident.

“I feel awful. That’s not me or how I speak or how I talk or how I was raised,” she said.

Campbell revealed that she deleted her social media after receiving threats.