Video captured Baltimore police and a robbery suspect exchanging gunfire in broad daylight

A shootout erupted in broad daylight on the streets of Baltimore on Wednesday when a robbery suspect hopped onto a city bus.

Baltimore County police killed the suspect, but not before an officer was seriously wounded. A bystander was also injured in the shootout. The suspect had robbed two people at the Logan Village Shopping Center and then jumped onto the bus, police told the Baltimore Sun.

All of this happened during a busy part of the day around 3 p.m., just as nearby schools were getting ready to dismiss students. The suspect got on the bus in an attempt to get away, but he didn’t get far. A bystander captured frightening video with his cell phone.





Police managed to stop the bus about a block after the suspect got on it, near the intersection of Dundalk Avenue and Belclare Road. The suspect opened fire, the police returned fire, and the entire saga was over within minutes, leaving the suspect dead on a nearby lawn.

The names of the suspect and the injured officer and bystander were not released by police.

Police spokeswoman Elise Armacost said that the officer is in serious condition after being rushed to the the Maryland Shock Trauma Center. The bystander, according to police, is expected to survive.

“I heard boom-boom-boom-boom-boom,” said Dave Barrett, who lives nearby. He heard the gunshots and a helicopter and came out to see what was happening.

He said he saw a man wearing a skull cap crouching down and shooting at police.

“You never want to hear that,” Barrett said. “By the time I came down, you could still see the smoke in the air from all the gunshots.”

The suspect eventually died on Barrett’s front lawn.

“Like all of us in Baltimore County, my thoughts are with those who were injured in today’s tragic active shooter incident in Dundalk,” said County Executive Kevin Kamenetz, who visited the wounded officer in the hospital. “After visiting our wounded police officer today, I am particularly grateful for the risk and sacrifice that all of our police officers undertake every day to protect us.”

Tyrone Braxton watched his sister board the bus. He said she saw the suspect go to the back of the bus and sit down, and then the gunfire began, according to the Baltimore Sun.

Braxton said he ran to the scene once he heard the gunshots. He wanted to “go save [his] sister,” he told the newspaper. “Nothing else matters.”