Video shows an 83-year-old man throwing an intruder off his roof after a long standoff

An 83-year-old California man climbed on his roof and threw an intruder to the ground after the man refused to come down — and it was all caught on video.

A clip of the scene shows the senior citizen climbing on the roof, and after a moment of tousling, he tosses the intruder down to the driveway, where he is quickly apprehended by police. The man was on the roof for at least five hours negotiating with police before he was sent to the ground, The Orange County Register reports. The incident occurred on Tuesday morning in La Puente, Calif.





The video was captured by Ashley Wrenn, who identified the citizen as her grandfather, Wilford Burgess. In an interview with The OC Register, Wrenn said that her grandfather was upset and that when he approached the unnamed intruder, he declared, “You need to get down and off my roof.” She also claims that she talked to the man and told him that she didn’t want to see him hurt; she just wanted him off the roof.

At that point, a neighbor grabbed a ladder, which Burgess used to climb onto the roof and remove the intruder from his property. Police reported that after the suspect was arrested, he was taken to a medical center for psychological evaluation.