When police were called on a children’s football game, the responding officer played it perfectly

Last week, the Buffalo Police Department got a nuisance call for loud music — pretty ordinary police work.

But Officer Patrick McDonald’s response to that is the extraordinary part. It’s getting national attention. Even the mayor has recognized him for how he handled the call, calling it “Community Policing at its BEST!”

In videos posted by a woman named Tasha Fields, McDonald rolls up to the scene of the disturbance, gets out of his car and joins right in with a group of kids playing football.

“Where’re we lining up?” he asks those present, immediately defusing the situation. Ofc. McDonald told WIVB that he played “a few downs” with the group.

In Fields’ videos, McDonald goes long at least once, and finally leaves the scene with a playful brag, asking the group if they “Want me to do a police report? Because you just got robbed!”

More importantly, he doesn’t think he did anything special. “I’d just like to think that any other officer would have done the same thing that I did, and I bet there’s others who probably have,” he says, according to WIVB.

“It helps break down a barrier, this ‘us versus them’ barrier,'” he said in an interview reported by WGRZ.