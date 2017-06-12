CNN commentator Van Jones put Hillary Clinton’s campaign on blast: “They took a billion dollars and set it on fire!”

CNN political commentator Van Jones spoke at The People’s Summit in Chicago over the weekend, and he had a stern message for the Democratic party and a Hillary Clinton campaign that couldn’t hold off Donald Trump for the White House.

Jones, a regular critic of President Trump, ripped the Democrats for failing to agree upon a common agenda and for failing to see that American voters were tuning them out.

He lambasted Hillary Clinton’s campaign for infighting about pursuing minority voters or going after the white working class, and he called that the “stupidest false choice that [he had] ever heard.”





He said:

No. 1, we’ve been tricked into fighting among ourselves over the wrong issue. They’ve been keeping this thing going among us on the left: Should we focus on people of color, should we focus on racial justice, should we focus on African-Americans and Latinos and the rising majority? Or should we instead focus on the white working class, should we focus on those industrial workers that have been left behind? This is the stupidest false choice that I have ever heard. It’s stupid. First of all, I don’t mean to be rude, and I don’t mean to offend anybody. But the people who ran the Hillary Clinton campaign did not spend their money on white workers, and they did not spend their money on people of color — they spent it on themselves! They spent it on themselves! Let’s be honest.

Jones believes the Clinton campaign was extremely wasteful in its spending of a vast sum of money. He ripped the campaign for throwing money away into mechanisms that gauge voter tendencies such as consultants and pollsters, while not using the money to actually reach voters.

“They took a billion dollars — a billion dollars, a billion dollars — and set it on fire and called it a campaign,” Jones said. “That’s not a campaign. A billion dollars for consultants, a billion dollars for pollsters, a billion dollars for a data operation that was run by data dummies who couldn’t figure out that maybe folks in Michigan needed to be organized. That wasn’t a campaign. It was a boondoggle.”