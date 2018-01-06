A Denver, Colorado mother will see eight years in prison and three years’ probation after leaving her two-year-old son in a car overnight during a snowstorm in 2016.





Nicole Carmon pleaded guilty to negligent child abuse causing serious bodily injury and attempted first-degree assault in November of last year, according to 9News. She told authorities that she’d taken six shots of vodka before walking away from her car with her two-year-old son inside.

Carmon also told police that she’d simply forgotten where she left her son and car that night. Police discovered her son in the car the next day, still restrained by a seatbelt in a car that was under six inches of fresh snow. While he was still alive, the child was suffering from hypothermia and frostbite. Overnight temperatures were between 9 and -8 degrees Fahrenheit.

Today, Carmon wept as her sentence was read in court.

“I do have a problem,” said Carmon, who reportedly has a record of alcohol-related offenses dating to 2008. “I do love my kids and put them before me all the time.”

The judge in Carmon’s case called her crimes “atrocious” and “jaw-dropping.” While she could have seen up to ten years in prison, the judge trimmed that to eight — at the cost of years of probation. Carmon’s judge wanted to “send a message” about the duties and responsibilities of parenting and the consequences for tossing them aside, according to CBS4.

Adams County District Attorney Dave Young says Carmon received a “just sentence” and continues to “[blame] others for her actions.”

“She needs to look in the mirror and understand it was her who left that child in the car,” he added.