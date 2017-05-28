A police officer and seven others are dead after a gruesome Mississippi murder spree

Cory Godbolt, of Bogue Chitto, Mississippi, has been arrested and charged in the murder of eight people, including a sheriff’s deputy.

The Clarion-Ledger reports that Godbolt’s murder spree started late Saturday night when a sheriff’s deputy responded to a homeowner who wanted Godbolt removed from their property. He was arrested this morning after a manhunt involving several police agencies.

Godbolt allegedly killed that sheriff’s deputy and three others at the scene before moving on to two other locations in Lincoln County, Mississippi, killing at every one. It’s not clear whether the attacks were premeditated, though police say they’ve identified a motive.





No victims have been publicly identified yet, likely pending notification of next-of-kin.

RELATED: Attempted cop killer’s six days on the run literally go down the drain

The Clarion-Ledger interviewed Godbolt, who says he committed the murders because he loved his wife and children and Bogue Chitto.

“I ain’t fit to live, not after what I done,” he said after his arrest. The newspaper recorded video of the suspect talking as he sat with hands cuffed behind his back on a roadside surrounded by law enforcement officers.

Godbolt said he was talking with his wife and members of her family when somebody called authorities.

“I was having a conversation with her stepdaddy and her mama and her, my wife, about me taking my children home,” the suspect says on the video. “Somebody called the officer, people that didn’t even live at the house. That’s what they do. They intervene.”

“They cost him his life,” the suspect said, apparently in reference to the slain deputy. “I’m sorry.”

The suspect also said he did not intend for police to capture him alive.

“My intentions was to have God kill me. I ran out of bullets,” he said. “Suicide by cop was my intention.”

This story is developing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.