A woman who got careless in her Facebook messages is now facing DUI charges

A Michigan woman faces drunk driving charges after police stumbled upon Facebook messages in which she admitted to being intoxicated and getting in a crash.

Police in Troy, Michigan arrived at a crash site on Friday around 1 a.m. and found a gnarled 2013 Chevrolet Malibu abandoned. A short time later, they found the alleged driver at a hotel — the 25-year-old woman admitted to being involved in the crash but denied that she was driving. Officers logged on to the hotel computer, which has still open to the suspect’s Facebook page, where she’d sent messages to a friend admitting that she was drunk and driving the car, ClickOnDetroit reports.





Specifically, the suspect admitted to drinking alcohol two hours prior to the crash, police say. A preliminary breathalyzer test yielded a blood alcohol lever of .12 percent — in most states, the limit is .8.

The woman, who has not been named, is charged with operating a vehicle under the influence, leaving the scene and driving with an expired license.