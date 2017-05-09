FBI Director James Comey terminated

FBI Director James Comey has been personally removed from office by President Donald Trump, according to a statement from White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and reported by numerous outlets, including ABC News.

The short statement says “Today, President Donald J. Trump informed FBI Director James Comey that he has been terminated and removed from office.”

BREAKING: FBI Director James Comey "has been terminated and removed from office," Press Sec. Sean Spicer says in statement. pic.twitter.com/JelbCi9Pfa — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) May 9, 2017

The statement says Trump “made the decision based on the clear recommendations of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.” It also reads “Today will mark a new day for our crown jewel of law enforcement.”





No further details are available at this time; this is a developing story.