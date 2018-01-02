As New Yorkers were ringing in the new year, one husband was allegedly planning a gruesome end, and only hours after the year began, 26-year-old Stacy Singh was found dead on the floor of her apartment.





The mother of two was stabbed several times in the back some time between New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, and when police arrived at the scene at 2 p.m. on Monday, they discovered a knife by her body. Her husband, whom the New York Daily News described as “hard-partying,” was found nearby in a park just over a mile from their apartment — Vinny Loknath, 46, apparently hung himself from a tree.

Singh’s brother-in-law Romaine Shaw told the daily news that Loknath “was very abusive to her,” adding, “She stayed with him no matter what because they had two kids together. She was hoping for him to change, but he never did. He’s such a coward.”

RELATED: “Not a violent kid” — Friends remember teen who allegedly murdered his family on New Year’s Eve

Shaw also said that he saw the couple on New Year’s Eve at a New York restaurant, and that Loknath was using cocaine and guzzling alcohol: “He always beat her up when he went home high.” According to one neighbor, the police were frequent visitors at Singh and Loknath’s apartment, where their fights escalated out of control. The neighbor also told the Daily News that she frequently saw Loknath smoking cigarettes and drinking beer while sitting on the steps of the apartment.

The couple had a 5-year-old son and 1-year-old daughter, but it’s unclear if the children were in the house at the time of the murder.

Singh’s family came by the house on Monday evening, and her sister reportedly collapsed when she walked in.

Singh immigrated from Guyana, a country perched on the northern part of South America, and according to the local media, she left the country five years ago.