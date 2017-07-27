Not even a pending trial date could keep this barista away from underage boys, say police

Robert Gittle was already out on bond in New Jersey, facing charges of manufacturing and distributing child pornography, when Coral Springs police say the 25 year-old performed sex acts with an underage boy in the bathroom of a local public library.

ABC Local 10 reports that the 14-year-old victim, whose name has not been revealed, used the gay dating app Grindr. Though he was underage, he advertised his age as 18.





Gittle allegedly met the victim through Grindr in March of this year, and they began communicating, eventually meeting in a library near the victim’s Florida school. The pair then allegedly engaged in oral sex in the bathroom of the Northwest Regional Library in Coral Springs, according to NBC Miami.

The underage victim went to police afterward, turning over his phone. Police used that phone to contact Gittle and set up a second encounter — not with the victim, but with a police officer.

When reminded of the age of the victim, an arrest report says Gittle “acknowledged that the child was a minor and continued the text exchange.” Police also say that, though Gittle was “eager” to meet with the victim again, he tried to avoid specifics.

The arrest report says Gittle “informed the child not to discuss sex in the text message because it could get him in trouble.”

He faces new charges for lewd and lascivious battery on a minor older than 12 but younger than 16, as well as traveling to meet a minor for sex.