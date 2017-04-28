This murder suspect had the stupidest way of trying to keep his heinous deed secret

Sean Clemens is facing a number of charges including aggravated murder, burglary and robbery. He is suspected of killing 84-year-old Jane Larue Brown. Brown was found dead in her Ohio home on Monday morning and according to an affidavit, Clemens confessed to a coworker that “he had beaten someone up and cut that person’s throat.”

WKBN reported that in an attempt to keep his deed a secret, Clemens made his co-worker “pinkie swear/promise not to divulge any of the information he had told him.” The comments were reportedly made during a drive to a local methadone clinic. Unfortunately for Clemens, his co-worker didn’t take the time-honored tradition of the “pinkie swear” as seriously as most hardened criminals.





Police said that Brown’s home was ransacked and a television was missing. The back door was smashed in and a sledgehammer was lying on the ground nearby. Blood was found on the open door at Clemens’ home, as well as the aforementioned television.

Court records show that Clemens admitted to using the sledgehammer to break into the victim’s house and cutting her throat with a knife. Brown’s car was also found nearby, on fire, and there were burn marks on Clemens arm when he was apprehended. He is currently being held without bond.