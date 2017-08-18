Fox News host receiving death threats after criticizing President Trump’s response to Charlottesville

Fox News host Eboni K. Williams is receiving death threats after she spoke out against President Donald Trump during her “Eboni’s Docket” segment on “Fox News Specialists” Monday.

Williams, who holds political views that differ from a majority of Fox News viewers, criticized the president for his comments about Charlottesville, Virginia, saying during her segment, “Mr. President, your initial comments were cowardly and dangerous, and indeed warranted a second statement.”

She continued: “I was willing to give you the benefit of the doubt. I can no longer do that, Mr. President. No more benefit ― all doubt.”





“In a moment where you could have been crystal clear where you stand on the issue of inclusion, standing up against white supremacy and domestic terrorism, you very intentionally chose to be ambiguous and equivocate.”

Following her comments Monday, Williams started receiving dozens of emails, including ones that held death threats.

RELATED: Fox News host goes off script on Trump administration: “Why is it lie after lie after lie?”

“I should meet my maker soon, I shouldn’t be allowed to walk the streets of New York,” she cited as some examples of comments she had received during an interview with Variety. “They heard that I live in Harlem — Harlem needs to watch out.”’

Williams’ book publisher was so concerned for her safety that they pushed her to get more security from Fox News, which she received. She is now escorted to and from the building at Fox News’ headquarters.

The “Fox News Specialists” co-host posted a video on her Facebook page saying that although Fox News viewers disagree with her, they usually do so in a “respectful” way.

She also thanked her Fox News colleagues who had come to her defense, including Sean Hannity, who is “as far apart” politically from her as two people can probably be but “stepped up” for her following the reaction to her segment.