Trump-appointed SBA Linda McMahon has some thoughts about a possible President Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

We’re not mad that the wrestling world is slowly taking over American politics.

President Trump-appointed Small Business Administrator Linda McMahon, who is also the queen of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), addressed the rumors that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson would explore a run for president in 2020.

Speaking with POLITICO‘s Edward-Isaac Dovere, McMahon said that she didn’t initially see Johnson as having a political career. She also revealed that Johnson hadn’t shared any plans with her to run.

When pressed by Dovere on whether or not she believed a President Johnson would be possible, McMahon replied: “Listen, there are worlds that I think happen, and you wouldn’t imagine that they had happened. But it’s not one I think about. I’m in current day. I’m very happy with the president that we have, and I want to do everything I can to help him be successful.”

Last month, Public Policy Polls released their findings that Johnson would have a real chance of beating out Trump in a presidential election.