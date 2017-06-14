Rare News

Happy birthday, Donald Trump! Here are 5 facts about the 45th President of the United States

Article will continue after advertisement

President Donald Trump turns 71 on June 14. In honor of his birthday, here are five fast facts about the businessman-turned-President of the United States!

RELATED: President Trump honors the 49 people killed when a terrorist opened fire at a Florida nightclub a year ago

  1. In 2007, Trump received the 2,327th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He is one of only two presidents to get a star; the other is Ronald Reagan.
  2. Trump has never smoked cigarettes, done drugs, or had an alcoholic drink.
  3. When Trump was 13, his parents sent him to a military academy because they wanted him to learn discipline.

  4. Though sales were low, Trump had his own board game in the early 2000s.
  5. The J in “Donald J. Trump” stands for John.
Module Voice Image
, Rare Staff | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement