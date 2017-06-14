Happy birthday, Donald Trump! Here are 5 facts about the 45th President of the United States

President Donald Trump turns 71 on June 14. In honor of his birthday, here are five fast facts about the businessman-turned-President of the United States!
- In 2007, Trump received the 2,327th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He is one of only two presidents to get a star; the other is Ronald Reagan.
- Trump has never smoked cigarettes, done drugs, or had an alcoholic drink.
- When Trump was 13, his parents sent him to a military academy because they wanted him to learn discipline.
- Though sales were low, Trump had his own board game in the early 2000s.
- The J in “Donald J. Trump” stands for John.