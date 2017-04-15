People always said this Mississippi couple looked like twins, but they had no idea how true that was

An unidentified Mississippi couple who had been struggling to conceive naturally visited an in vitro fertilization clinic to explore their options, but doctors there made a startling discovery. After taking a routine DNA sample from each of them, doctors noted a similarity in their DNA profiles.

“My first reaction was that they must have been less-closely related; perhaps they were first cousins, which does happen sometimes,” the doctor said in an interview with the Mississippi Herald, adding that the husband and wife shared the same birth date. “With this in mind, I was convinced that both patients were fraternal twins.”





During their next appointment, he told the couple, who admitted that people frequently comment on how similar they look, of his findings. At first they burst out laughing, but once he showed them the evidence, they started to take him more seriously.

“From what we were able to piece together, the biological parents of the couple had died in a car crash when the couple were infants, and they had no close family willing to adopt them,” the doctor said, adding that they were taken into state care and adopted by separate families who had never been told that their adoptive child had a twin. “They were attracted to each other due to their similarities.”

For now, the couple is trying to determine how best to go forward with their relationship, but the doctor hopes they “can work something out.” According to Mississippi law, however, marriage between siblings is illegal and could result in jail time of up to 10 years. It’s believed that this particular couple will not face any charges due to the unusual circumstance of their relationship.

