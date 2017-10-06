Jimmy Kimmel breaks his silence on signs in Hollywood calling him a “cry-baby”

Jimmy Kimmel had a simple retort for the artist posting pictures of the teary-eyed late night host across Los Angeles.

Jimmy Kimmel targeted by the talented conservative street artist @unsavoryagents. pic.twitter.com/kjBgfBZcPl — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) October 5, 2017

In a photo sent to The Hollywood Reporter, Kimmel sits on a bench advertising for the “Jimmy Kimmel Estrogen Hour” and flips off the camera. The middle finger was likely intended for Sabo, the Trump-supporting artist behind the pieces. Kimmel wrote “I encourage all fellow cry babies to support Everytown for Gun Safety–everytown.org.”

Everytown is a group that advocates for the reformation of gun legislation. Kimmel was one of the many late night hosts that called on Congress to reform gun laws after the Las Vegas massacre. In response to Kimmel’s photo, Sabo stated “Two facts are clear: the first is that gun control laws accomplish nothing. Criminals don’t abide by them. The second is that the left’s aim in abolishing the Second Amendment is to have even more control over the people of this country.”

Sabo claims that his work seeks to highlight “the partisanship of late night comedians.” Some of his pieces are more inflammatory than others; he’s released posters of a nude, tattooed Hillary Clinton and a number of works with messages that resonate among right-leaning viewers.