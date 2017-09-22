Michelle Obama said the United States is being “tested,” but she’s “hopeful” for the future

Former first lady Michelle Obama is “hopeful” for the future of the United States, but she said we’re currently being “tested.”

During a speech in Salt Lake City, Utah, Mrs. Obama shared her unfiltered thoughts and reactions to the current state of our nation and the world.

When Obama was asked how she views the world “right now,” she didn’t answer with words but rather cringed and groaned slightly, then remarked with a laugh, “I don’t have much of a poker voice.”

“We are looking at two different administrations,” she said, referring to former President Barack Obama’s administration versus President Donald Trump’s administration. One administration, according to Mrs. Obama, was built on hope, while the other administration leads with fear.





According to The Salt Lake Tribune, the former first lady admitted that “things are tough right now” and that we, as a nation, are being “tested,” but she “continues to be hopeful” for the political climate in the future.

Mrs. Obama also let the audience know if she has any plans to run for political office at some point.

When an audience member shouted that she should run for president, Obama replied, “Oh no! That’s still shocking. Like what? Are you kidding me? No. No, running for office is nowhere on the radar screen but continuing in public service is something I will do for the rest of my life.”