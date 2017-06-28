Minnesota man gives police deputies a laugh when he pulls this out while being arrested

A man in Minnesota arrested during a traffic stop gave deputies a laugh when he pulled out a Monopoly “Get Out Of Jail Free” card.

The card worked as well as you’d think it would, as despite having it on him, he was still arrested after police discovered he had an outstanding warrant for a fifth-degree controlled substance charge.

It did get a laugh, though, as the Dakota County Sheriff’s Department posted on Facebook that it appreciated the humor.

“We appreciate the humor! […] ‘A’ for effort,” the department wrote.





The man’s bail was set at $5,000.