North Korean crowd loudly applauds a propaganda video of U.S. getting nuked as Kim Jong-un looks on

We saw over the weekend North Korea putting its missiles on parade while celebrating the birthday of its founder Kim Il-sung, only to see a test launch of missile fail in spectacular fashion later on.

The launch elicited response from Vice President Mike Pence, who called it a “provocation.”

“This morning’s provocation from the north is just the latest reminder of the risks each one of you face each and every day in the defense of the freedom of the people of South Korea and the defense of America in this part of the world,” he said. “Let me assure you that under President Trump’s leadership, our resolve has never been stronger, our commitment to this historic alliance with the courageous people of South Korea has never been stronger, and with your help and God’s help, freedom will ever prevail on this peninsula.”





Pence also declared this week that “the era of strategic patience is over,” and that while the “United States of America will always seek peace but under President Trump, the shield stands guard and the sword stands ready.”

Today video has emerged of a state gathering in North Korea, fully equipped with a band dressed in military gear, where music was played as a video of the United States getting hit by missiles went on in the background.

One can see an American flag, a cemetery and crosses burning.

The propaganda video was loudly applauded by the attending crowd.

The state-run news agency KCNA boasted about this.

“When the performance was over, all the performers and participants in the military parade broke into enthusiastic cheers of ‘hurrah!’” KCNA said.

Kim Jong-un was there, smiling and waving.