Police have arrested this sicko suspected of killing his girlfriend’s 5-year-old son’s pet rabbits in a disturbing way

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, police in Colorado Springs responded to a domestic disturbance call and arrived to discover that 23-year-old Gregory Lopez had killed two pet rabbits living in the home. They also noticed a 5-year-old child in the apartment, who appeared “withdrawn and scared,” according to a note on their Facebook page. Lopez had been arguing with his girlfriend when he “picked up two pet rabbits living in the home and threw them against the wall, killing both animals.”

RELATED: Convicted sexual assailant and his teen exchange student wife allegedly carry out a hideous plot to abuse her sister





Lopez was arrested on a felony charge of Cruelty to Animals charge as well as other misdemeanor charges and booked at the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center. The police contacted the Humane Society of Pike’s Peak Region and the staff at the facility gave the child a young rabbit in need of a new home, which he quickly named “Pookie.” Lopez reportedly destroyed other property in the home but authorities did not clarify the extent of the damage.

Detectives in the DA’s office are working within a new unit formed to prosecute animal-related crimes. The Colorado Springs Police Department uploaded a picture of Pookie to Facebook.