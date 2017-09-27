President Trump caught deleting tweets that supported GOP Senate candidate who just lost

Hours after his chosen Republican lost a Senate primary election, President Donald Trump began deleting tweets he made in support of defeated Luther Strange and posted new tweets in favor of his opponent, Roy Moore.

Strange and Moore ran against each other in the Alabama Republican Primary. Moore will face the Democratic candidate, Doug Jones, in a special election in December. The two are running for the seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions when he assumed his current post.

RELATED: The #AskTrump Twitter Q&A went about as well as you could have imagined





Trump had endorsed Luther Strange and tweeted that he’d been “shooting up in the Alabama polls since [Trump’s] endorsement,” reports Time Magazine. He also posted a tweet announcing a “Big election tomorrow in the Great State of Alabama” that instructed readers: “Vote for Senator Luther Strange, tough on crime & border – will never let you down!”

In place of any morning-after public loyalty to Strange, Trump apparently switched sides, making no mention of his endorsement in the race:

Spoke to Roy Moore of Alabama last night for the first time. Sounds like a really great guy who ran a fantastic race. He will help to #MAGA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2017

Congratulations to Roy Moore on his Republican Primary win in Alabama. Luther Strange started way back & ran a good race. Roy, WIN in Dec! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2017

There’s another twist in all this: because Donald Trump is the President of the United States, deleting tweets may be a crime.

A lawsuit filed over the summer by two watchdog groups alleges that Trump and the White House violate the Presidential Records Act by deleting emails and tweets.