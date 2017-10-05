Signs mocking Jimmy Kimmel’s activism are popping up near his home in Hollywood

Left-leaning Jimmy Kimmel usually enjoys like-minded fans in Hollywood, but one conservative artist in dragging the late night host through the mud in his own back yard.

A street artist using the moniker “Sabo” created a number of posters criticizing the comic and put them on display in the early hours of Thursday morning. On a bench, he pasted a teary-eyed Kimmel with the headline “The Jimmy Kimmel Estrogen Hour,” while another piece mimicked the movie poster for the 1990 film “Cry-Baby.” Kimmel has spoken out against a number of GOP and Trump issues like the push to repeal Obamacare and calling for stricter gun laws after the Las Vegas shooting.





Jimmy Kimmel targeted by the talented conservative street artist @unsavoryagents. pic.twitter.com/kjBgfBZcPl — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) October 5, 2017

The artist told The Hollywood Reporter, “We allow Jimmy Kimmel into our homes because at one point we considered him to be entertaining. Now he’s nothing more than a talking head for the Democrat party.”

Sabo, an ardent Trump supporter, has been lambasting Democrats for a long time and he did a lot of work during the 2016 election. His website features some of his better known pieces, including one that shows a nude, tattooed Hillary Clinton with “666” tattooed across his neck, and another piece with Bernie Sanders, wearing a diaper, and covered in Soviet-era tattoos.