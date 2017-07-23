Texas police have found multiple people dead in a semi-trailer parked at Walmart and many more in danger

SAN ANTONIO – Multiple people were found dead early Sunday inside a semi-trailer in the parking lot of a San Antonio Walmart.

According to KENS, bodies of at least eight people, including two children, were found in the trailer. Twenty-eight other people were taken to area hospitals – 20 with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Police responded to the scene when a Walmart employee called for a welfare check. The driver of the truck had approached and asked for water.





San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood said the trailer was not air-conditioned, and many of those injured appeared to be suffering from heat stroke or dehydration, KENS reported.

The driver of the vehicle is reportedly in police custody.

Authorities called the incident a possible human-trafficking crime.

