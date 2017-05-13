Bill O’Reilly just got a big job offer

Glenn Beck, founder of conservative media outlet TheBlaze, offered former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly a job in an on-air interview Friday. The two are former colleagues at Fox News.

Beck left the network in 2011; Fox executives told Politico that he was losing sponsors, while Beck contends that he had “differences” with the network, including invoking his religious beliefs on-air. O’Reilly was fired earlier this year.

The offer came during a segment that saw O’Reilly praise Beck for having the foresight to leave Fox and control “his own destiny,” – unlike him. O’Reilly has claimed his firing was a “hit job” and that he was specifically targeted.





In the interview, O’Reilly states that his firing has to do with “destroying voices that the far left doesn’t like,” not the allegations of harassment that led to $13 million in settlements paid out to his accusers since just 2016.

Beck offered this in response to O’Reilly’s praise.

“I thank you for that, Bill, and I would like to say publicly […] it’s why I would like you to work for TheBlaze […] I could not get the cable coverage by myself because I’m not powerful enough, unless you have a giant corporation behind you […] If we could unite our powers for good, as opposed to evil — but that’s another conversation.”

It’s not clear what “evil” Beck is referring to, though it could well be the former employer of both men.