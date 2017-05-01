Fox News’ co-president is officially out of a job

The Hill reports that Fox News co-president Bill Shine is no longer with the network as of Monday.

New York Magazine’s Gabriel Sherman was the first to break the news:

BREAKING: Two sources inside Fox News say Bill Shine is out as of this morning — Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) May 1, 2017

RELATED: An alternative to Fox News might be on its way for a reason one wouldn’t suspect

Rumors that Shine’s future with the network was rocky began as early as last week.

Anchor Sean Hannity even tweeted his worry of what Shine’s standing with the network meant for the future of Fox News.





Shine’s name has appeared during dark times at the network, notably as an ally to former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes amidst various sexual harassment lawsuits.