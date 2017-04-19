Here’s who will be taking Bill O’Reilly’s coveted 8 p.m. spot at Fox News

On Wednesday afternoon, 21st Century Fox confirmed that they have ended their relationship with longtime anchor Bill O’Reilly.

“After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the Company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel,” the company said in a statement.

O’Reilly’s job was thrown into question after multiple allegations of sexual harassment became public in a New York Times article.





O’Reilly will be replaced by Tucker Carlson.

NPR can report that @TuckerCarlson will take O'Reilly's 8 p.m. slot. A new generation takes over the most valuable real estate in cable news — David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) April 19, 2017

FOX NEWS: TUCKER CARLSON TO MOVE TO 8PM SLOT, THE FIVE SHIFTS TO 9PM pic.twitter.com/iFSBV4fkoY — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) April 19, 2017

Replacing O’Reilly won’t be the first time Carlson has moved into a high profile Fox slot. When Megyn Kelly left the network, a new show was created for Carlson that aired at 9:00 p.m. Now, Carlson will be bumped up an hour to the coveted 8:00 p.m slot.