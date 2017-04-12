Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski may be getting closer to confirming the relationship news fans have always hoped for

There might be some good news for fans of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski. The suspected couple may be closer to becoming official after revealing that their pets are quite friendly.

Seriously.

According to the New York Post’s Page Six, Scarborough’s pets — a dog and a cat — and Brzezinski’s pets — two dogs, two cats, two rabbits and three chickens — are all the best of friends.

“They spar with each other, but they all get along,” Scarborough said.

“He lets the cat get on the kitchen counter … which is just gross,” Brzezinski added.





RELATED: MSNBC personality explains the parallels between Donald Trump and Britney Spears

Brzezinski and now ex-husband James Hoffer split in 2016 after 23 years. Hoffer is the father to Brzezinski’s two daughters.

Rumors that Scarborough and Brzezinski were dating circulated shortly thereafter.

Even President Trump became involved, choosing to not deny the dating rumors when asked in 2016. Later in the year, Trump threatened to “tell the real story” about their relationship in an angry burst.