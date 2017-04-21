Joy Behar questions if this moment is the saddest day in the history of the White House since 1814

The ladies of “The View” sure had thoughts about Sarah Palin, Kid Rock and Ted Nugent visiting the White House this week. Host Joy Behar even went so far as to question if it was “the saddest day in the history of the White House since the British burned it to the ground in 1814.”

The picture Behar was referring to was the one of the three of the visitors standing in front of Hillary Clinton’s first lady portrait, giving a “thumbs,” which they took to mean a censored gesture for another thing.

Co-host Sunny Hostin was quick to point out that Palin made comments about the Obama White House’s class and dignity, and that Ted Nugent has previously called President Obama a “subhuman mongrel.”

The outrage can perhaps be seen as selective given that a guests of Obama’s White House often posed in front of Ronald Reagan’s presidential portrait flipping him off.

Obama's WH guests stand in front of Reagan portrait flipping him the bird but Libs are in a frenzy over Sarah Palin posing in front of HC 🤔 pic.twitter.com/8vv9w3Hvn6 — KP (@Krisp_y) April 20, 2017

One of the guests, Matthew Hart told Philadelphia magazine, “Yeah, fuck Reagan. Ronald Reagan has blood on his hands. The man was in the White House as AIDS exploded, and he was happy to see plenty of gay men and queer people die. He was a murderous fool, and I have no problem saying so. Don’t invite me back. I don’t care.”

The Obama administration did condemn this behavior, noting that it expects that “all attendees conduct themselves in a respectful manner.” The Trump administration has not yet commented on the recent photos.