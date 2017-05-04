Sean Hannity explains why he’s not boarding the #FireColbert train

“The Late Show’s” Stephen Colbert made a lewd joke about President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin that led to the hashtag #FireColbert trending on Twitter earlier this week.

Though many Republicans have publicly joined the movement, there is one voice promising not to join.

RELATED: Colbert doubles-down on his rhetoric after cries of #FireColbert circulated online

Fox News anchor Sean Hannity took to Twitter to let followers know that he did not stand by any boycott:

I will NOT support #FireColbert. I am vs ALL BOYCOTTS. He is a horrible human being, but if u don't like him change the channel. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) May 3, 2017

“I will NOT support # FireColbert. I am vs ALL BOYCOTTS. He is a horrible human being, but if u don’t like him change the channel,” he wrote.



