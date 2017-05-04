Sean Hannity explains why he’s not boarding the #FireColbert train

“The Late Show’s” Stephen Colbert made a lewd joke about President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin that led to the hashtag #FireColbert trending on Twitter earlier this week.
Though many Republicans have publicly joined the movement, there is one voice promising not to join.
Fox News anchor Sean Hannity took to Twitter to let followers know that he did not stand by any boycott:
“I will NOT support
#FireColbert. I am vs ALL BOYCOTTS. He is a horrible human being, but if u don’t like him change the channel,” he wrote.