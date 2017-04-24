Sean Hannity is making a serious decision after being accused of sexual misconduct

Following the departure of former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes and anchor Bill O’Reilly in response to allegations of sexual harassment, another network anchor faced his own accusations over the weekend. Former Fox News contributor Debbie Schlussel accused Sean Hannity of repeatedly inviting her to his hotel room while they both stayed in Detroit. When she declined, Schlussel said that Hannity no longer invited her on his show.

“He tried to get me to go back to the hotel after the show after he and his executive producer Bill Shine treated me horribly,” she told talk radio program the “Pat Campbell Show” on Friday. “I got a really weird feeling about the whole thing.”





RELATED: After allegations of sexual assault started flying, Debbie Schlussel set the record straight about Sean Hannity

Hannity quickly denied the incident and Schlussel clarified on Monday that she was not accusing Hannity of sexual harassment.

On Monday, Hannity announced in a statement that he was going to take legal action against Schlussel:

My patience with this individual is over. I have retained a team of some of the finest and toughest lawyers in the country who are now in the process of laying out the legal course of action we will be taking against this individual.

He also accused Schlussel of being “a serial harasser” and an attention-seeker, as this was not the first time Schlussel made such an accusation against Hannity.