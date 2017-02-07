The president didn’t leave much for interpretation when he threatened to “destroy” a state senator’s career

President Trump hosted a meeting with several sheriffs on Tuesday, including Rockwall County, Texas, Sheriff Harold Eavenson.
Eavenson was complaining about a state lawmaker in Texas with whom he did not agree on a piece of legislation, so the president offered up a solution:
“Who is the state senator? Do you want to give his name?” Trump asked. Following a brief shrug by Eavenson, Trump half-jokingly said “We’ll destroy his career.”
A transcript of the interaction was also shared:
As the Washington Post’s Radley Balko noted in a tweet, the state senator in question was trying to reform civil asset forfeiture, a controversial law enforcement practice that allows for property to be seized either in direct or indirect connection to a crime:
In the captured video, Sheriff Eavenson had voiced a complaint about the state senator’s push to require a conviction before law enforcement officials received any civil asset forfeiture money.
While it is currently unknown exactly which state senator — many have speculated either civil libertarians Bob Hall (R) or Don Huffines (R) — was the subject of these comments, Eavenson later defended Trump’s words: “He was making a point about how much he opposed that kind of philosophy. I appreciated what the president said. I can assure you that he is on our side.”
