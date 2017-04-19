The White House said an aircraft carrier was headed to North Korea — here’s what they said when it went the other way

As the administration figures out how it wants to approach North Korea, President Trump promised that he would be sending an “armada” to the country. Nearly a week later, it was discovered that the aircraft carrier Trump spoke of was headed in the complete opposite direction, toward Australia.
According to White House officials, the administration was acting on information from the Department of Defense. The New York times reports that a “glitch-ridden sequence of events” led to the misstatement.
According to POLITICO, the White House has deferred to the Pentagon for comments, while the Pentagon has deferred to U.S. Pacific Command.