The White House said an aircraft carrier was headed to North Korea — here’s what they said when it went the other way

As the administration figures out how it wants to approach North Korea, President Trump promised that he would be sending an “armada” to the country. Nearly a week later, it was discovered that the aircraft carrier Trump spoke of was headed in the complete opposite direction, toward Australia.

According to White House officials, the administration was acting on information from the Department of Defense. The New York times reports that a “glitch-ridden sequence of events” led to the misstatement.

Senior admin official blames miscommunication for mix-up over whereabouts of USS Carl Vinson which admin had said was headed to Sea of Japan — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) April 18, 2017

Trump on North Korea—“We are sending an armada” NYT—Armada sailed in the opposite direction https://t.co/9koLKDY2n4pic.twitter.com/Gyd6vnuurx — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) April 18, 2017

According to POLITICO, the White House has deferred to the Pentagon for comments, while the Pentagon has deferred to U.S. Pacific Command.