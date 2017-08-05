Three women allege that a Fox News host sent them “d**k pics”– here’s what we know

According to a dozen sources inside the Fox News and Fox Business networks, long-time host Eric Bolling has been reporting on something much less interesting than national security and the stock market. HuffPost reports that Bolling sent unsolicited photos of “male genitalia” to at least three female co-workers.

On Friday, when contacted for comment, a Fox News spokesperson said, “We were just informed of this and plan to investigate the matter.” His attorney gave the following statement:





Mr. Bolling recalls no such inappropriate communications, does not believe he sent any such communications, and will vigorously pursue his legal remedies for any false and defamatory accusations that are made.

HuffPost spoke to four people who did not receive the images but saw them from their co-workers. Eight others stated that they spoke with the recipients about the messages. The sources are all current or former employees of the Fox Network, and the pictures were reportedly sent years ago.

Bolling is a co-host on Fox News’ show “Specialists” and has written two best-selling books, “The Swamp” and “Wake Up America.” Ironically, Bolling got into a Twitter argument with disgraced congressman Anthony Weiner after accusations arose that the New York lawmaker was sending unsolicited nude images of himself.

On Twitter, a number of other journalists weighed in on the latest scandal. Asawin Suebsaeng of the The Daily Beast wrote, “These Eric Bolling junk-pic rumors have been an open secret among many at Fox for years.”

Jessica Huseman of ProPublica mocked Bolling’s lawyer’s statement that he “does not recall” the images, writing, “IDK SEEMS LIKE SOMETHING YA’D KNOW.”