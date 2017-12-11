Three women who have accused President Donald Trump of sexual misconduct stepped forward again Monday, appearing first on “Megyn Kelly Today” and then in a press conference to call for a congressional probe, with two of his accusers saying they think he should “resign.”





Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Cooks spoke with Megyn Kelly on “Megyn Kelly Today” and told her about their experiences with Trump.

Right before the interview began, the White House, which originally had declined to do so, issued a statement pushing back against the women’s claims.

“These false claims, totally disputed in most cases by eyewitness accounts were addressed at length during last year’s campaign, and the American people voiced their judgment by delivering a decisive victory,” the statement said. “The timing and absurdity of these claims speaks volumes. And the publicity tour that has begun only further confirms the political motives behind them.”

Cooks, who claims Trump forcibly kissed her at Trump Tower in 2005, says all of the accusations are all “eerily similar.”

“The things that happened to us span decades, states,” she said during the interview.

Cooks said that she didn’t come forward earlier because she was “uncomfortable,” saying, “[H]e was someone I saw regularly, and I knew he was a partner of the organization I worked for.”

Holvey, a former Miss North Carolina, told Kelly it was a “somber day” when Trump was elected in 2016. She said that at the pageant Trump would “personally” inspect every contestant and that she felt like a “piece of meat” there “for his pleasure.”

“[The pageant was] something I had dreamed and worked so hard for, and I had just turned 20 years old, and I just felt so gross,” she told Kelly during the interview. “That’s not what I had signed up for.”

Leeds claimed last year in The New York Times that Trump had grabbed her breasts and put his hand up her skirt more than 30 years ago. She told Kelly that she came forward to let people “know who he is.”

The women’s interview with Kelly came just a couple of hours before the three women did a press conference where they called for a congressional probe into the president and two accusers said they think Trump should “resign.” Cooks also called the White House’s statement, which was released as they were being interviewed by Kelly, “laughable.”

Prior to the accusers’ interview with Kelly and their press conference, two senators had called for President Trump’s resignation.

Senator Cory Booker, D-NJ, and Senator Jeff Merkley, D-OR, both called for Trump’s resignation over the weekend.

“I just watched Sen. Al Franken do the honorable thing and resign from his office. My question is, why isn’t Donald Trump doing the same thing — who has more serious allegations against him, with more women who have come forward. The fact pattern on him is far more damning than the fact pattern on Al Franken,” Booker said during a campaign rally for Democratic Senate candidate Doug Jones.

“I want to be absolutely clear. Donald Trump should resign the presidency,” Merkley said in a fundraising email. “At least 17 women have accused Donald Trump of horrific sexual misconduct, and I believe them. Moreover, he’s bragged on tape about that behavior. This is not about politics. This is not about policy. I disagree with him on many things, but this is not about that.”