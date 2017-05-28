A former NFL cheerleader became a teacher and handed out awards that have parents outraged

A second student has come forward regarding an offensive end-of-year mock award celebration initiated by a teacher who honored one student with the “Most Likely to Become a Terrorist” award.

The second student said she got an award for being “Most Likely to Blend in with White People.”

RELATED: A vile white woman’s racist rant toward a Hispanic man was caught on video

According to Fox 26, the teacher at Anthony Aguirre Junior High School in Houston is Stacy Lockett, who has professed on social media to be a former cheerleader for the Houston Texans of the NFL.





The student, Sydney Caesar, 13, revealed her eyebrow-raising award following the awards presentation on Tuesday. Her classmate, Lizeth Villanueva, had earlier come forward with the award Lockett bestowed upon her: “Most Likely to Become a Terrorist.”

Teachers disciplined after naming student 'most likely to become a terrorist' https://t.co/NDCDKmNLgg pic.twitter.com/rs6WZyLmqA — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) May 26, 2017

“Where is the common sense in that? I mean, how can you think that it is OK to say it in the first place and then right after a major event has happened. It just doesn’t make any sense,” Cesar’s sister Lauren Easton told Fox 26. “I feel really bad for her because I saw her in class, she was really upset about it and she just wouldn’t talk at all for the rest of the day.”

She said her sister was so upset about the award that she skipped the following day.

The girl’s mother, Latonya Robinson, said she wants the Channelview ISD to take action against the teacher beyond suspending her for the remainder of the school year. The teacher is said to be part of the Avid program, a college prep class.

RELATED: Houston-area Rep. Al Green just exposed racist constituents in a very public forum

“For that child to either be called a terrorist or she’s not black enough, basically now the students are taking that and that’s her label for the rest of the school year,” Robinson said. “Everyone doesn’t believe that this is real. But yes, this certificate shows that this is real. This happened. And we have enough bullying as it is by other students, now it’s being done by a teacher.”

The school district released the following statement: