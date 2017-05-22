Ex neo-Nazi upset about “America bombing his Muslim countries” murdered his two roommates and held strangers hostage

Details have emerged about the Friday slaying of two roommates in Florida and they are unlike anything we’ve seen in recent memory.

RELATED: Graphic details emerge about the 25-year-old man who lured his young nephew to a basement and killed him with an ax

Devon Arthurs, 18, has told police that while he used to be a neo-Nazi, that he had since converted to Islam, murdered two roommates who had neo-Nazi beliefs because they disrespected his conversion, and that he held strangers hostage at a nearby smoke shop afterwards because “he was upset due to America bombing his Muslim countries.”





According to the Tampa Bay Times, police found Jeremy Himmelman, 22, and Andrew Oneschuk, 18, dead in the apartment they shared with Arthurs and one other person.

The fourth person has been identified as 21-year-old Brandon Russell, who now faces federal charges for what police found inside the apartment. He was found crying outside after the killing.

Russell, an admitted neo-Nazi, had a framed photo of Timothy McVeigh and a cooler full of explosive materials identified as hexamethylene tiperoxide diamine (HMTD), among other things.

After Arthurs shot and killed two roommates, he held three people hostage at Green Planet Smoke Shop, and said “Do me a favor and get the f*** on the ground!”

“Why shouldn’t I kill you?” his hostages recalled him saying. Police say he “further informed all three victims that he was upset due to America bombing his Muslim countries.”

RELATED: Killer’s explanation why she took selfie with father-in-law’s dead body is as frightening as the crime

Tampa police officers swarmed the scene and got Arthurs to surrender after several minutes.

According to Fox 13, Arthurs referenced to “Allah Mohammed!” as he was taken into custody and said “I had to do it. This wouldn’t have had to happen if your country didn’t bomb my country.”