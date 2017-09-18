Firefighters spent hours freeing a man’s “very sensitive” body part from inside a weight

It gives a new meaning to “Shake Weight,” that’s for sure.

A German man is recovering after firefighters in Worms, Germany had to cut his penis out of a 2.5 kg (5.5 lb) weight.

The fire department told the story in a Facebook post with a photo of the weight after its destruction. Firefighters used a vibrating saw, an angle grinder and other tools in the three-hour extrication, a delicate process.

Per UPI, the German roughly translates to “One person had a very sensitive part of the body trapped in the hole of a 2,5 kg-dumbbell disc … Please do not imitate such actions!”





The man has, perhaps for his own sake, not been identified.

RELATED: Firefighters responding to an emergency call about a body found a false alarm unlike any other at the scene