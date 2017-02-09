Kentucky sheriff deputy wrote a NSFW tweet about President Obama and learned the hard way what happens next

Sometimes people learn the hard way to check themselves before revealing their inner feelings on social media. Such was the case with a Boyd County, Kentucky, sheriff deputy, who clearly was not a fan of former President Barack Obama and his family.

The deputy’s racially charged post, which has been deleted, read: “That Muslim holler monkey has been evicted … now him and his shemale need to get gone!”

The deputy’s name is being withheld. He has been suspended without pay. Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods confirmed to WSAZ that the post was from one of his deputies, who will serve a 24-day suspension without pay, the maximum disciplinary action by policy, according to a release.





In a statement to the media, Brian Hewlett, directing attorney for the Department of Public Advocacy Trial Office in Catlettsburg, Kentucky explained what will happen next.

“The person who posted these comments has not been identified or verified. It is important to our values that we withhold final judgment until all the facts are gathered,” Hewlett said in his statement.

“However, if it is determined these comments were made by a member of the Boyd County Sheriffs Office, action should be swift to guarantee the equal protection and due process of all citizens of Boyd County.”

Hewlett went on to explain that the legal system can not tolerate bias towards anyone “for their religion, race or sexual identity must not be tolerated in our legal system.”

He would later describe the post in question as “repugnant.”

In recent months there have been a slew of public officials and private citizens who have lost their jobs over criticism of the former first family.

In July, Lisa Greenwood, a mortgage loan officer at Michigan-based Home Point Financial called former First Lady Michelle Obama, an “ugly black bitch.” She was later fired from her job.