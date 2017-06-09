Amal Clooney’s mother can’t get enough of her new grandchildren

George and Amal Clooney welcomed twins Alexander and Ella on Tuesday, and their maternal grandmother couldn’t be happier for the couple.

Baria Alamuddin told PEOPLE she was on hand when Amal delivered the twin babies earlier this week.

“Seeing these two angels, these stunningly beautiful babies […] cuddled together, and seeing the joy on Amal and George’s faces, it’s one of those deeply felt beautiful feelings you can’t express in words,” she said.





Alamuddin is now a grandmother to eight and said George and Amal “naturally took to parenting and seem to relish their new roles.”

“You just look at them, and you feel like they’ve been a mother and father for their whole lives,” Alamuddin said.