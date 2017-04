Bristol Palin shares her excitement about welcoming baby no. 3 any day now

Bristol Palin just can’t wait to meeting her third child, and she’s due any day now! The daughter of former Governor of Alaska and vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin took to Instagram on Tuesday to share her excitement.

“My world!!! I can’t believe we’ll be a family of 5 in a matter of days,” Palin wrote as the caption for a photo album featuring sweet pictures of her family, which includes husband Dakota Meyer, son Tripp (whom she shares with ex-fiance Levi Johnston) and daughter Sailor Grace (whom she shares with Meyer).

My world!!! I can't believe we'll be a family of 5 in a matter of days 🙈😍❤️ A post shared by Bristol Meyer (@bsmp2) on Apr 25, 2017 at 10:03am PDT





The proud mom announced her pregnancy back in December and found out that she was expecting a girl in March. She and Meyer are looking forward to expanding their family and welcoming their second child together. The dad of one also took time to share a family photo on Instagram on Tuesday, writing, “Family is not an important thing. It’s everything.”

Family is not an important thing. It's everything. A post shared by Dakota Meyer (@dakotameyer0317) on Apr 25, 2017 at 7:38am PDT

