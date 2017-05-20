Britney Spears had a little “Friday night fun” strutting her stuff on Instagram once again

Oops, she did it again. Britney Spears shared yet another catwalk video on Instagram, featuring the singer strutting down a mock catwalk and modeling

“Friday night fun… thanks for the little black dress @pninatornai,” Spears wrote as the caption.

Friday night fun… thanks for the little black dress @pninatornai 💖 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on May 19, 2017 at 11:05pm PDT

This isn’t the first time the singer has shared such a video with her fans. Earlier this spring, she posted several similar clips on Instagram. She posted one after returning to Las Vegas for her residency and wrote, “Back in Vegas! Found these dresses today and just had to play.”





Back in Vegas! Found these dresses today and just had to play 🦋🦋🦋 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Mar 22, 2017 at 4:51pm PDT

For another, she captioned the video, “Another day, another runway.” And on a third video, she wrote, “Just doing my own runway show.”

Another day, another runway 👠👠👠 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Mar 5, 2017 at 2:54pm PST

Just doing my own runway show 🌺🌺🌺 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Mar 2, 2017 at 10:36pm PST

Between these videos, her workout pictures and frequent selfies, Spears just keeps giving us more!

