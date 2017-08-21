Colin Kaepernick still can’t find a job in the NFL, but his gear is headed to a prominent spot in Washington, D.C.

Colin Kaepernick might not be able to find a job in the NFL, but his gear is headed to the Smithsonian.

The quarterback who took a stand against racial injustice and police brutality by kneeling for the national anthem before the start of games last season has been unable land a job with any of the league’s 32 teams, and some believe he has been blackballed by NFL owners.

But according to a museum curator who spoke with USA Today Sports, Kaepernick’s anthem protest, among other efforts to call attention to his causes, has found some of his gear a home. The items will be displayed as part of a Black Lives Matter collection at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture.





“The National Museum of African American History and Culture has nearly 40,000 items in our collection,” Damion Thomas, the Washington museum’s sports curator, told USA Today Sports in an email. “The Colin Kaepernick collection is in line with the museum’s larger collecting efforts to document the varied areas of society that have been impacted by the Black Lives Matter movement.”

Thomas said rumors of Kaepernick, who last played for the San Francisco 49ers and is currently a free agent, receiving his “own exhibit” were not true.

“There are no current plans for an exhibition on Colin Kaepernick,” Thomas said.

The museum curator had previously told USA TODAY Sports that the museum planned to display Kaepernick’s items, including a game-worn jersey, shoes and a picture donated by noted sociologist Harry Edwards, within “one or two years.”