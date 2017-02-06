It turns out that Lady Gaga’s epic jump from the roof of the NRG Stadium was just a “Perfect Illusion”

Thanks to magic of television, Lady Gaga was able to trick viewers at home into believing she jumped from the roof of the NRG Stadium during the Super Bowl halftime show.

According to TMZ, Gaga performed the death-defying stunt ahead of her real performance and the pre-recorded footage of her flying down to the stage was aired for viewers at home.

At the stadium, Gaga was already suspended over the middle of the stadium when cameras picked up the shot. Still, she did not use a stunt double!

So, she didn’t do it live, but that fact that she did it at all has created so many great memes and gifs.

This one has to be one of the best.

https://twitter.com/FreddyAmazin/status/828412669099020288?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw