John Cygan, best known for his role on “The Commish,” has sadly passed away

Actor John Cygan died Saturday in his home in California after a long battle with cancer. He was 63.

The New York City native played Paulie Pentangeli on the ABC cop show “The Commish,” which ran from 1991 to 1996. The series also starred Michael Chiklis, one of Cygan’s closest friends.

“John Cygan, one of my closest friends in this world has passed away,” Chiklis wrote on Twitter. “Impossible to adequately describe the magnitude of his loss to my family and I.”

The younger generation likely knows Cygan’s voice even if they couldn’t recognize him. He also had a stellar career as a voice actor, including playing additional roles in wildly popular movies such as “Cars,” “WALL-E” and “Inside Out.”

His voice is also featured in video games such as “Halo” and “Grand Theft Auto V.”

His earlier acting days also included a brief time on Bob Newhart’s “Bob,” the CBS sitcom in which Cygan played the head of Ace Comics.

Cygan is survived by his wife, Cathy, and children, Jack and Annie.