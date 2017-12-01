As Matt Lauer’s fall from grace continues, footage resurfaced of comments he made to Anne Hathaway in 2012 — and it’s extremely brow raising.





The actress dropped by “The TODAY Show” to promote her Oscar-winning role in “Les Miserables” when the news anchor lead her down a sketchy path.

“Good morning. Nice to see you. Seen a lot of you lately,” Lauer began.

“Sorry about that,” Hathaway responded. “I’d be happy to stay home, but the film.”

Lauer was referring to paparazzi photos of Hathaway that revealed more of her body than she would have liked. Still, Lauer clearly wasn’t reading the room — or her uncomfortableness — and pressed the conversation.

“Let’s just get it out of the way,” he said. “You had a little wardrobe malfunction the other night. What’s the lesson learned from something like that — other than that you keep smiling, which you always do?”

Hathaway, however, responded to the shameless conversation by thoughtfully responding with comments about exploitation.

“Well, it was obviously an unfortunate incident. It kind of made me sad on two accounts,” she shared. “One was that I was very sad that we live in an age when someone takes a picture of another person in a vulnerable moment and rather than delete it, and do the decent thing, sells it. And I’m sorry that we live in a culture that commodifies sexuality of unwilling participants, which brings us back to ‘Les Mis,’ because that’s what my character is.”

On Wednesday morning, NBC made the shocking announcment that Lauer had been fired after an allegation of inappropriate sexual behavior stemming from –we would reportedly come to find — an incident during the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. In a statement released by Andrew Lack, the NBC News chairman, the network was “presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.”

That wasn’t the first time, of course, that Lauer began an interview with a Hollywood actress on creepy line of questioning. Sandra Bullock sat down with the veteran host in 2009 to promote her film, “The Proposal,” and Lauer took things in an inappropriate direction.

“The major thing that has changed since you were here last,” Lauer started, “is that I have now seen you naked.” Bullock laughed along with Lauer and the off-camera crew, but then he added: “It’s now my screensaver.”

He then continued to ask her questions about doing nudity for the film, which she clarified she would only do nudity for comedy. Just when she thought she was in the clear, the “TODAY” host returned to the topic of nudity. Bullock laughed, but when asked if she would “come back more often,” she shut him down.

“No, not after this interview, no,” the actress finished.